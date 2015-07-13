Lynsey Gray

CannesLions Infographic

Lynsey Gray
Lynsey Gray
  • Save
CannesLions Infographic illustration graphic design design infographic
Download color palette

The guys at Buzz Radar asked me to produce an infographic using the data they pulled from social media.
It was a fun little project, I wanted to give it a little bit of a vintage feel and used the company's two brand colours - orange and turquoise.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Lynsey Gray
Lynsey Gray

More by Lynsey Gray

View profile
    • Like