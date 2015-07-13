Alex Workman

Maple Leaf

Maple Leaf illustration maple leaf canada
Little maple leaf illustration I did for a desktop wallpaper on the EQ3 blog. Inspired by aboriginal star blanket patterns.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
