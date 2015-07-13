Holly Marie Gibbs

Workplace App dashboard activity exercise tracking graphs dials dashboard mobile pitch app
The dashboard view of the app we are pitching to a client. This includes a graph/dial overview of stats as well as some recent feed items. The app is meant to track and promote employee activity and exercise.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
