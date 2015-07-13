Good for Sale
Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned emblem handshake gentlemen lucha libre tag team vintage old fashioned wrestling pro wrestling

Old Fashioned Tshirt

Emblem design for the professional wrestling tag team known as 'Old Fashioned' comprised of Jervis Cottonbelly and Marion Fontaine. Two characters that emphasize being gentlemen inside and out of the wrestling ring.

