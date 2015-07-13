Compact Login

Boris Borisov

Hey guys,

Just saw what @Paul has been doing for some time now and decided to do something similar on my own.

The idea is to think of small and clever ways to design & animate UI components, using different approaches and the power of motion to save visual space, as well as make things more fun.

Will be happy to see if any of you want to step in and animate some UI. Note that this is not a daily project, but shots will be posted in short periods of time.

Dribbble shot
Rebound of
Day 001 - Login Form
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Transforming ideas into delightful experiences.
