Compact Login

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
Just saw what @Paul has been doing for some time now and decided to do something similar on my own.
The idea is to think of small and clever ways to design & animate UI components, using different approaches and the power of motion to save visual space, as well as make things more fun.
Will be happy to see if any of you want to step in and animate some UI. Note that this is not a daily project, but shots will be posted in short periods of time.