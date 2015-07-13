🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Some cars for Rumble-Rumble. After tomorrow's wagon No. 122 the project will take a short break and return on July 30th.
In the meantime you could scroll down the train and tell me (here on dribbble, on Twitter, or via mail) which one of the wagons is your favorite so far.
Oh, and don't forget to tell your train loving friends about the project. Choo-choo!