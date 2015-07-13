Dale Shimato

love lobotomy (again)

Dale Shimato
Dale Shimato
  • Save
love lobotomy (again) illustration hand lettering lettering vector logo
Download color palette

I cheated by also adding a drop shadow to showcase the negative space. Still not as good as the graphic logo... But a good experiement

De102fbb4346ab0cf74a9cfdf6533f66
Rebound of
WIP love lobotomy type logo
By Dale Shimato
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Dale Shimato
Dale Shimato
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dale Shimato

View profile
    • Like