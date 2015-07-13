Sonicbids Fee Structure

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I’ve been working with the folks over at Sonicbids to help them bring clarity to their sign up process. One tricky situation we had to design for is when a band is applying to a gig and they need to pay for both the gig and a Sonicbids membership. On top of that—and as shown in the shot—coupons could be applied to the gig or the membership, sometimes together.