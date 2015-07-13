Tyson Gach
Sonicbids Fee Structure

I’ve been working with the folks over at Sonicbids to help them bring clarity to their sign up process. One tricky situation we had to design for is when a band is applying to a gig and they need to pay for both the gig and a Sonicbids membership. On top of that—and as shown in the shot—coupons could be applied to the gig or the membership, sometimes together.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
