Amanda Desrosiers

Strong Body Yoga Logo

Amanda Desrosiers
Amanda Desrosiers
  • Save
Strong Body Yoga Logo identity studio lotus flower type branding logo design yoga logo
Download color palette

Work in progress of a logo for a new yoga studio. The logo mark of the lotus flower is inspired by the body in Ujjayi a breathing position in Yoga.

All types of feedback highly appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Amanda Desrosiers
Amanda Desrosiers

More by Amanda Desrosiers

View profile
    • Like