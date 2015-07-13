Russ Pate

Hawaiian Cotton Pattern

Russ Pate
Russ Pate
  • Save
Hawaiian Cotton Pattern southern teepee farms cotton hawaiian graphic design design illustration pattern
Download color palette

Worked up a Hawaiian-y pattern out of cotton to possibly work with the TeePee Farms brand update. Still workin' out the real application, so these colors are just for fun.

A404f24462b71d518b8c3c263ec9a34a
Rebound of
Teepee Farms
By Russ Pate
Russ Pate
Russ Pate

More by Russ Pate

View profile
    • Like