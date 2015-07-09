Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Veerle Pieters

Woman face

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
Woman face photoshop illustrator portrait face illustration
Download color palette

View all faces on Béhance, or read about the creation on my blog.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2015
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like