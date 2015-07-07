Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7
Retrograhic

Sprocket Android 1.3.1 Settings

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket Android 1.3.1 Settings privacy tos feedback link rate share settings android bicycle app bicycle app sprocket
Download color palette

Designed settings for the app to have a reference place for the TOS/PP. Took the opportunity to put in low-impact social features like blog links, review link, and pre-generated share email activity

Check out the Android app here!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like