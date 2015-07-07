Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrograhic

Sprocket 1.2 In-app Rate/Install (Outtakes)

Retrograhic
Sprocket 1.2 In-app Rate/Install (Outtakes) dialogue pop-up ratings rate us rate install in app instagram sprocket app sprocket
I designed these systems to optimize some user flows, but realized that they're either impossible (in-app app rating) or require a Google Play Store API integration.

note: I definitely saw an in-app install for components of an older version of Google Drive. Must be one of those weird things Google forgot to document

Check out the Android app here!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

