Sprocket 1.2 In-app Rate/Install (Outtakes)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed these systems to optimize some user flows, but realized that they're either impossible (in-app app rating) or require a Google Play Store API integration.
note: I definitely saw an in-app install for components of an older version of Google Drive. Must be one of those weird things Google forgot to document
Check out the Android app here!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en