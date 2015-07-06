Sergey Jani
Wimble

Only Text Сontent App

Sergey Jani
Wimble
Sergey Jani for Wimble
Hire Us
  • Save
Only Text Сontent App countdown size force empty state publishing investment financial article feed news read ukraine
Download color palette

Hello There,

We are excited to share something new from our latest work. For this project we created a convenient and elegant way for users to read articles from various sources without any noise, only key content. Our goal was to construct a minimal experience to elevate the user’s focus to the content rather than the interface.

Follow us:

Behance | Twitter | Facebook

Wimble
Wimble
Data-Driven Design
Hire Us

More by Wimble

View profile
    • Like