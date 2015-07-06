7
Retrographic

Retrographic Business Cards 2012

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Retrographic Business Cards 2012 vertical clean moo print graphic design retrographic cog business cards cards card
Download color palette

Design for my slightly older business cards from a couple years ago. Funny enough, people preferred the yellow symbol on the back over the actual symbol on the front

The font this uses is called Rotor

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2015
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like