Retrographic Symbol Redesign

Retrographic Symbol Redesign ink black monochrome sprocketapp sprocket cog r mark logo symbol retrographic
I redesigned the symbol because I wanted to simplify it visually, remove the 'i' because I changed the name from "Retro Ink Graphic Design Co." to "Retrographic", and mark its change from Sole Proprietorship to LLC

Posted on Jul 3, 2015
