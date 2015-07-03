Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrograhic

Sprocket App Icon Iterations

Retrograhic
sprocket app bicycle app bicycle bike cycle ios apple mobile app green icon
I took the company symbol I had iterated earlier and set it to a monochrome green. I lost that element of the inner lock-ring, so I played around until I had it back. It took some iteration to make it recognizable as a bicycle cog and not any other cog. I then tested the icon on iOS and Android devices and found it too mundane so I inverted the colors. It really started to pop when I tested my green against green hex codes from Google's Material Design Guidelines!

This image suits the brand well, is memorable, works in monochrome and scales optically. I then started to use the color and feel of the icon as the jumping off point for finding the rest of the brand.

Posted on Jul 3, 2015
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

