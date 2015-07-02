Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandr Ageev
MacPaw

DevMate Set of Icons

Aleksandr Ageev
MacPaw
Aleksandr Ageev for MacPaw
  • Save
DevMate Set of Icons glyph pictctograms devs app macpaw design devmate icons
Download color palette

Happy to show these icons to you. Designed for DevMate, MacPaw SaaS web project.
Learn more about DevMate here: http://devmate.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2015
MacPaw
MacPaw
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by MacPaw

View profile
    • Like