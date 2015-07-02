My Portfolio Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, Here is my New Portfolio Design. The whole portfolio illustrates the theme - 'Cosmology'.
It is live and you can view it here: http://vivekdesigns.com/
You can have a look on behance also: http://on.be.net/1CLNMwe
Hope you all will love this. Feedbacks are always welcomed :)