The Life of a Teddy Bear

The sad life cycle of a group of stuffed toy bears!

Created for Transamerica's Vine page

"Because you can't deposit Beanie Babies into a 401(k)."
https://vine.co/v/enFnHt6D3eK

Made in Cinema 4D with Sketch & Toon

