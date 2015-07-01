Nate Bear

1001 Knights Comic Detail

1001 Knights Comic Detail illsutration not really spot color duotone comics
Detail of a comic i did for the 1001 Knights Anthology. Coming to Kickstarter soon!

http://onethousandandoneknights.tumblr.com/

