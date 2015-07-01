Julieta Felix

Mandarina Clementina

Mandarina Clementina black and white identity trade gothic vector label pattern badge branding logo packaging geometric abstract
Proposed packaging for Mandarina Clementina.
My client asked for an abstract, modern and bold option for her upcoming line of flavored waters in Mexico. They're made from ingredients like tangerine, melon, hibiscus, etc.

