Designing a new website for SR Labs was my first project after joining the team at Eyekiller at the end of March. It's probably the biggest site I've worked on, I'm not even sure how many artboards I have in my Sketch file by now!

I've really enjoyed working on this, my process involved a lot more initial wireframing this time around and I loved diving into design. Deciding on typography, a colour palette and visuals is my favourite part.

I'm happy to see the website is now live and I'm liking the video background on my big screen here in the office! :) Thanks to the rest of the team who were involved with this project!

Check it out at srtechlabs.com. Let me know what you think!

See screenshots of more pages:

Homepage

Product Page

About

Culture

Case Study

News

News Article