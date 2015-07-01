Noah Schloss

Tools!

Noah Schloss
Noah Schloss
  • Save
Tools! spin gif vector clamp tools tool ai ae animation
Download color palette

Summertime collab between two dudes that love building physical things as much as digital things. High five to @Ian Steele for the Illustration - this was a fun one to animate!

Af619b8fc83e5a408bb80dd2a76a51a9
Rebound of
Tool Illustrations
By Ian Steele
View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Noah Schloss
Noah Schloss

More by Noah Schloss

View profile
    • Like