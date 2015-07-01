Navigation Interaction

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's a look at some interactions we (@Microsoft Power BI) have been working on lately, the dashboard isn't nailed down this is more of a placeholder for now. I was more focused on the hover states and the flyout section in the navigation. I will be showing some more interactions as we dive deeper so stay tuned for more!
Created by the Microsoft Power BI Team
