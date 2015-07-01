Jon Howell
Navigation Interaction transition avatar hover dashboard minimal icons animation ux ui interaction navigation microsoft
Here's a look at some interactions we (@Microsoft Power BI) have been working on lately, the dashboard isn't nailed down this is more of a placeholder for now. I was more focused on the hover states and the flyout section in the navigation. I will be showing some more interactions as we dive deeper so stay tuned for more!

