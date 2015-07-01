Timo Meyer

Hal

Timo Meyer
Timo Meyer
Hire Me
  • Save
Hal illustration vektor vector gesicht face portrait print cards
Download color palette

New set of promotional cards (including this Hal Holbrook portrait). Reaching their recipients in late 2019 thanks to postal strikes here in Germany.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Timo Meyer
Timo Meyer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Timo Meyer

View profile
    • Like