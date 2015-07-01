Jason Benjamin
Jason Benjamin
Jason Benjamin for Evernote Design
Evernote Web Clipper
Yesterday we launched an update to the Evernote Web Clipper, a browser extension that lets you save things you see on the web into your Evernote account.

I got the chance to work with our video, web, and production design team to create an updated promotional video and landing page for the launch.

Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcVF6GRaZho

Download the new Evernote Web Clipper: https://evernote.com/webclipper/

Logo designed by @Carlos Rocafort

