Yesterday we launched an update to the Evernote Web Clipper, a browser extension that lets you save things you see on the web into your Evernote account.

I got the chance to work with our video, web, and production design team to create an updated promotional video and landing page for the launch.

Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcVF6GRaZho

Download the new Evernote Web Clipper: https://evernote.com/webclipper/

Logo designed by @Carlos Rocafort