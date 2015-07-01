🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Yesterday we launched an update to the Evernote Web Clipper, a browser extension that lets you save things you see on the web into your Evernote account.
I got the chance to work with our video, web, and production design team to create an updated promotional video and landing page for the launch.
Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcVF6GRaZho
Download the new Evernote Web Clipper: https://evernote.com/webclipper/
Logo designed by @Carlos Rocafort