Bright Light

Brocbox Logo

Bright Light
Bright Light
Hire Us
  • Save
Brocbox Logo vector type icon bright light media green eco logo
Download color palette

One of the many logo concepts we are working on for Brocbox, a cool project that converts shipping containers into sustainable gardens around the city.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Bright Light
Bright Light
Hire Us

More by Bright Light

View profile
    • Like