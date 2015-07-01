shawna x

watch the curve

shawna x
shawna x
  • Save
watch the curve woes creative
Download color palette

my take on my creative path to whatever the fck i think i want out of the life of a creative.

note: It sure ain't straightforward.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
shawna x
shawna x

More by shawna x

View profile
    • Like