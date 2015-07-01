Jacqui Lee

Mountie

Jacqui Lee
Jacqui Lee
  • Save
Mountie super canadian moose beaver mountie canadiana illustration
Download color palette

Happy Canada Day! Here is a fun little illustration I created for online retailer Little Blue Canoe (www.littlebluecanoe.com).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Jacqui Lee
Jacqui Lee

More by Jacqui Lee

View profile
    • Like