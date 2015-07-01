I designed a promotion for an event Lucky Peach is putting on in Austin, Texas next month. This is just a compilation of all the illustrations. Here's the full design: https://twitter.com/LuckyPeach/status/615965662645743617

If you're in Austin, you should definitely go: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/lucky-peach-and-williams-sonoma-present-christmas-in-july-tickets-17549525102?aff=luckypeachteam