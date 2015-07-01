Tavish Calico

Riverwoods Mill Final

identity logo carpentry cabinetry home riverwoods mill
Final identity for Riverwoods Mill. The logo was approved from the last round, so I tightened it up and worked through some color exploration. Now comes the fun part—full facade and interior build out, vehicle design, stationery, etc. More to come from this project.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
