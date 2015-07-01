Ceramic Inspiration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I throw pottery as a hobby and I know this shot might not be appropriate on Dribbble but I thought it was really fun to see where different mediums I work in start to cross pollinate.
The woody mugs were influenced by my wood textures, I use digital icons to sketch type of vessels to create and I have been influenced by the clay texture in other digital illustrations.