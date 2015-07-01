Aleksandar Macanovic

Works slider for Awerest new website

Works slider for Awerest new website js css html colorful svg design minimal clean interactive animation illustration
Works page slides made for our new website with lack of titles, descriptions and links under images in this shot.
Tried to recreate in Photoshop a already coded slides on new website.

For objects and mockups in test I used random freebies. Big thanks to all authors.

EDIT: Live version

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
