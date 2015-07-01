Robyn Britt

Appleye Wordmark

Robyn Britt
Robyn Britt
  • Save
Appleye Wordmark typography eye apple red identity logo wordmark
Download color palette

New type direction. This communicates a better idea of higher quality and maturity of the brand. It feels more established, and better supports longevity.

How's the negative space in the 'a' and 'e' counters?

73cd441d4727fdee818b97967c2ea15f
Rebound of
Appleye Ministries
By Robyn Britt
View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Robyn Britt
Robyn Britt

More by Robyn Britt

View profile
    • Like