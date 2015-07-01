Brian Jensen
Santa Cruz Ocean Sports Icons

Santa Cruz Ocean Sports Icons
Here are some of the icons we made for the ocean sports of our town, Santa Cruz. This was part of our most recent website launch for Choose Santa Cruz, the Economic Development department of Santa Cruz.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
