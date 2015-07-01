Clira Logo

Richard Jones

counter water logotype logo
A midlands based company who deal with testing water for legionella. The use of a water drop as a counter inside the 'A' is a subtle reference to the work they carry out.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
