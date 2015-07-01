Shaun Smylski

Starbucks name tag

Shaun Smylski
Shaun Smylski
  • Save
Starbucks name tag nametag lettering handlettering floral chalk name starbucks
Download color palette

She asked me to draw her Starbucks name tag.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Shaun Smylski
Shaun Smylski

More by Shaun Smylski

View profile
    • Like