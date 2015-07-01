rahul chandh

Belga Font

rahul chandh
rahul chandh
  • Save
Belga Font unique clean minimal font typeface free font belga font belga
Download color palette

https://www.behance.net/gallery/27556223/BELGA-REGULAR-FONT

https://gumroad.com/l/LDCs

I am not a type designer.
I create fonts only in order to incorporate them to my designs.
"Belga" is an uppercase typeface. and is my first experimental font.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
rahul chandh
rahul chandh

More by rahul chandh

View profile
    • Like