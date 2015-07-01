Sreeraman Mohan Girija

Dornier 228

Dornier 228 dornier night valley sky sun starry plane
I've always been fascinated by planes and flying.

With this piece I am starting a series of illustrations on flight.

The idea is to explore various illustration styles.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
