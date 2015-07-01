Витя Николаенко

Cup Loader CSS Animation

Cup Loader CSS Animation coffee hipster loader cup animation svg css
Some easy, but awesome cup-loader animation. Maybe for hipsters, maybe just for coffee lovers.
Link: http://codepen.io/GreenXIII/pen/eNVZwe

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
