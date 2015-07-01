Klok Widget

As we are almost ready to launch I though I'd share the latest project I've been working on. Klok is a really handy time converter widget for iPhone. It makes finding the perfect time for communicating with people in different time zones really easy as it sits in the Today view. Just swipe down to use!

Please check out the launch website and sign up so we can mail you when it goes live.

http://www.buuuk.com/klok/

More shots coming soon very soon :)