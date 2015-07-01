Mark Law
Buuuk

Klok Widget

Mark Law
Buuuk
Mark Law for Buuuk
Hire Us
  • Save
Klok Widget view today time widget iphone app ui
Download color palette

As we are almost ready to launch I though I'd share the latest project I've been working on. Klok is a really handy time converter widget for iPhone. It makes finding the perfect time for communicating with people in different time zones really easy as it sits in the Today view. Just swipe down to use!

Please check out the launch website and sign up so we can mail you when it goes live.

http://www.buuuk.com/klok/

More shots coming soon very soon :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Buuuk
Buuuk
Hire Us

More by Buuuk

View profile
    • Like