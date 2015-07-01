Piq Design

Invitation

Piq Design
Piq Design
  • Save
Invitation patch invite invitation dribbble
Download color palette

The kind folks at @Dribbble have given me 2 x invites to the incredibly talented design community we call home here.

Thank you all for your submissions!
That was super tough, but the invites go to https://dribbble.com/xameleondesign and https://dribbble.com/bosquestudio.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Piq Design
Piq Design

More by Piq Design

View profile
    • Like