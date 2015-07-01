Visual Soldiers

Richman KCM

Visual Soldiers
Visual Soldiers
Hire Us
  • Save
Richman KCM one page identity corporate typography layout grid flat ui website ux ui web design web
Download color palette

Our latest website design is live. One page scrolling site with clean typography, a creative corporate look and some fun animations.

Check out the full project at http://visualsoldiers.com/richman-kcm

Visual Soldiers
Visual Soldiers
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Visual Soldiers

View profile
    • Like