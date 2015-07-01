Over the last year I've spent many evenings and nights working on a fun, exciting side project. It's called Bloodlines. They're playing cards.

I think they're kinda cool. If you're feeling so inclined, please share, maybe back the project, or whatever it is you're suppose to do with this sort of thing.

Don't like cards? These are great for other things like paper weights, door stoppers, or any other brick related tasks.

Check out the kickstarter here!