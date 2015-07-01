alxndr jones

new website!

alxndr jones
alxndr jones
  • Save
new website! design logo web illustration website
Download color palette

hey hey! launched my new website today! check it out, explore a little, and drop me a note!

avintagethought.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
alxndr jones
alxndr jones

More by alxndr jones

View profile
    • Like