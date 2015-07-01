Startup Vitamins

Dream In Years, Plan In Months, Ship in Days

Dream In Years, Plan In Months, Ship in Days
In business, there are always competitors ready to beat you, and customers ready to ‘cheat’ you. And you may not have the second chance to handle them, so make sure you don’t waste your time and do things right the first time. That is, plan rational, act fast and charm your customers with perfect service. And dream big - that’s for you to keep on track.

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
