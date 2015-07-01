Summer Tee's

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We're hosting an Summer T-Shirt event at 15Four since it's been ridiculously hot these past few weeks, and here's the first of 3 designs that we'll screenprint!
Create Amazing has been a strong mantra over here, and I guess now you can truly see the sweat of our hard work!