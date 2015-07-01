Chris Cromwell

Summer Tee's

We're hosting an Summer T-Shirt event at 15Four since it's been ridiculously hot these past few weeks, and here's the first of 3 designs that we'll screenprint!

Create Amazing has been a strong mantra over here, and I guess now you can truly see the sweat of our hard work!

