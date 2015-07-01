Jake Blakeley

Hops

A prototype to test the interactions and animations for an upcoming app to find craft beer around your city.

Check out the live + interactive version at:
http://johnjacob.ca/beer/v5/

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
