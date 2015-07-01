Baard Kolstad

Öi available on the App Store!

Baard Kolstad
Baard Kolstad
  • Save
Öi available on the App Store! website game colour ios oi
Download color palette

We just released Öi on the app store!
We're super proud, so check out the website, the video and download the app for free through the website: oioi.co

To search for it on your iPhone, type in "Öi - Hide and seek"

Made in collaboration with Thomas and Matt

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
Baard Kolstad
Baard Kolstad

More by Baard Kolstad

View profile
    • Like